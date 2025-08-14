Five strikers to watch out for in Premier League 2025-26

The Premier League 2025-26 season is all set to start this weekend. Champions Liverpool open the campaign on Friday night against Bournemouth to kick off the season. This summer the buzz has been about strikers in the transfer window with several big money signings taking place. The new season promises a plethora of goals with strikers at the centerstage. We decode the key players.

#1 Hugo Ekitike - Liverpool Liverpool signed striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79 million (€91.5 million). A fee worth £69m is guaranteed and another £10m in add-ons will be paid. Notably, Ekitike grabbed a goal on his Liverpool debut in the FA Community Shield clash against Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium. Ekitike made 64 appearances for Frankfurt and scored 26 goals.

#2 Benjamin Sesko - Manchester United Manchester United signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7 million. The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an initial fee of £66.26m and performance-related add-ons worth £7.36m. In two seasons with Leipzig, he scored 39 goals in 87 matches. In 2023-24, he managed 18 goals in 42 games. In 2024-25, he scored 21 goals in 45 matches.

#3 Viktor Gyokeres - Arsenal Arsenal signed striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. The deal is worth a guaranteed fee of £55 million, with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons. The player scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal. Last season, he ended up scoring 54 goals for the club in all competitions from 52 matches. He also made 12 assists.

#4 Erling Haaland - Manchester City Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is aiming to win a third Premier League Golden Boot award after bagging the same in 2022-23 and 2023-24. He scored 36 Premier League goals in 2022-23 and 27 in 2023-24. Last season, he scored 22 goals. In 97 Premier League games, Haaland has 85 goals under his belt. Overall, he has 124 goals in 146 matches across competitions.