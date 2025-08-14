By the numbers: Venus Williams at the US Open

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was awarded a wildcard entry into the women's singles main draw of this year's US Open . As per WTA, Venus's participation at this year's tournament makes her the oldest player to enter a US Open singles event since Renee Richards at age 47 in 1981. Venus's return to Queens comes after her recent participation in the Hologic WTA Tour at Mubadala Citi DC Open last month. Here we decode the veteran's stats at US Open.

Comeback trail Venus feels 'amazing' after playing 1st match in 2 years Venus, 45, last played in Cincinnati where she lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets. However, she is looking forward to the final Grand Slam of the year. "Coming off of this match, I feel amazing," Venus said after her defeat. "So that means in this next period, I won't have to fix injuries. I can work on power and speed instead of trying to make sure I'm not hurt going into the tournament."

US Open Venus Williams at the US Open: Decoding stats Venus made her US Open debut in the year 1997 and reached the final where she was downed by Martina Hingis. In 1998 and 1999, Venus was ousted in the semi-finals. Thereafter, Venus became champion in successive seasons (2000 and 2001). She reached a 3rd successive final in 2002. However, she ended as runner-up. Since then, Venus reached three more semi-finals in 2007, 2010 and 2017. Her last appearance at the US Open was in 2023 where she exited in the 1st round.