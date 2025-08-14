Nicholas Pooran appointed Trinbago Knight Riders captain for CPL 2025

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the new captain of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He takes over from Kieron Pollard, who has been at the helm since 2019 after succeeding Dwayne Bravo. Pooran expressed his excitement about leading such a prestigious franchise in a statement on his appointment. Here's more.Embed

Captaincy insights Pooran excited to lead TKR Speaking about his new role, Pooran said it was a privilege to lead TKR and that it means a lot to him. "It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I'm getting the opportunity to lead this franchise," Pooran said as per the official website.

Words Pooran keen to bank on his side's experience "I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It's a responsibility that has been passed on from Bravo to Pollard, and now to me." "For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing; Sunil [Narine] and Andre [Russell] are here too. That's a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field - it means a lot to me," he added.

Career highlights Pooran's CPL journey Pooran, a highly sought-after player on the T20 circuit, made his debut at 17 during the first season of CPL for TKR (then Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel). He has since played for Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors before returning to TKR in 2022. Except for an injury-induced absence in 2015, Pooran has featured in all CPL seasons with a total of 2,447 runs at an impressive strike rate of 152.27 across 114 matches.

Leadership transition Pollard reflects on his captaincy Under Pollard's captaincy, TKR won their fourth CPL title in 2020 with a perfect season of 12 wins. They also made two more playoff appearances during his tenure. Pollard said he felt it was time to hand over the reins to Pooran as Bravo joined as head coach this year. He added that Pooran has been groomed for this role over the years and understands TKR's values, principles, and winning culture.