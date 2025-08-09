Manchester United sign Benjamin Sesko for £73.7m: Decoding his stats

Manchester United have signed Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £73.7 million. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an initial fee of £66.26m and performance-related add-ons worth £7.36m. Sesko's move comes after Newcastle's failed attempts to secure his services despite two bids this week. Here are further details and the player's stats.

Player's statement 'Excited to join Manchester United' In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Sesko expressed his excitement about the move. He said, "When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon." The forward also added that he felt a positive energy and family environment at the club.

Transfer specifics Newcastle's failed attempts to land Sesko Manchester United are said to be pleased with the deal they have struck with RB Leipzig, as it is less than Newcastle's improved second bid. The club was not keen on getting into a bidding war for Sesko. The forward had been on Newcastle's radar, but their second offer of £69.7m plus add-ons was rejected by Leipzig earlier this week.

Transfer ramifications What does it mean for Alexander Isak? Sesko's transfer to Manchester United could also affect Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. The Magpies will only let Isak leave if they can find a ready-made replacement. However, with Sesko now heading to Manchester, any possible move for Isak remains uncertain. Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected by the Magpies earlier this week.

Player's impact Sesko's arrival raises questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future Sesko's signing raises questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford. As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are keen on signing Hojlund but would prefer a loan deal for now. Milan are in contact with Hojlund's agents to advance on a possible deal. United want a heavy loan fee around €6m + full salary covered for the striker. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, sources indicate that the Serie A side is willing to pay an initial loan fee of €4 million (£3.47 million), with an option to buy next summer for £34.7 million (€40 million).

Career A look at Sesko's career stats Sesko started his career at FC Liefering in Austrian 2. Liga. He was loan here and scored 22 goals in 44 matches. The striker managed 29 goals in 79 appearances for his parent club RB Salzburg. 21 of his goals came in the Austrian Bundesliga from 55 matches. In two seasons with Leipzig, he scored 39 goals in 87 matches. In 2023-24, he managed 18 goals in 42 games. In 2024-25, he scored 21 goals in 45 matches.

Information His performance in the Bundesliga In 64 Bundesliga matches, Sesko scored 27 goals. In 2023-24, he managed 14 goals from 31 games. In 2024-25, he chipped in with 13 goals from 33 matches. He also made 7 assists across two Bundesliga campaigns.