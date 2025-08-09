AC Milan keen on signing Rasmus Hojlund on loan

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United 's striker Rasmus Hojlund. The news comes just over a week after the Danish forward expressed his desire to continue at Old Trafford despite increased competition for his position under Ruben Amorim. However, with United agreeing terms with RB Leipzig for Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko, the club's plans could change. Here are further details on the same.

Financial hurdles Milan's financial constraints prompt loan deal consideration As per Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are keen on signing Hojlund but would prefer a loan deal for now. Milan are in contact with Hojlund's agents to advance on a possible deal. United want a heavy loan fee around €6m + full salary covered for the striker. Meanwhile, as per BBC Sport, sources indicate that the Serie A side is willing to pay an initial loan fee of €4 million (£3.47 million), with an option to buy next summer for £34.7 million (€40 million).

Negotiation prospects United's response awaited as Sesko deal edges closer It remains to be seen if United will accept Milan's proposal for Hojlund. The club has already agreed terms with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, which could affect their striker line-up. However, further clarity on the situation is expected in the coming week as clubs continue to express interest in Hojlund and negotiations progress.

Fight Rasmus Hojlund vows to fight for his Manchester United place Manchester United striker Hojlund said recently that he is more than ready for more competition in the main striker role. Hojlund has vowed to "stay and fight" for his place in Ruben Amorim's side. "My plan is very clear. That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens," he said to reporters. "Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes."