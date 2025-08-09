Evin Lewis smashes his 12th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats

WI suffered an early dismissal before Lewis and Carty steadied the ship for WI with. They ended the 1st powerplay with the score reading 59/1. In the 15th over, WI lost Carty (30). In the 17th over, Lewis broke loose, completing his fifty with a six before smashing another 4. In the 19th over, Ayub dismissed Lewis, who wanted to play a big shot.

Stats

Maiden fifty for Lewis against Pakistan in ODIs

Lewis' 60 came off 62 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Playing his 68th match (65 innings), Lewis has raced to 2,235 runs at 37.25. This was his 12th fifty in ODIs. He also owns 5 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches against Pakistan, Lewis has scored 158 runs at 31.60. This was his maiden fifty against Pakistan.