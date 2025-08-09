Evin Lewis smashes his 12th fifty in ODI cricket: Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team opener, Evin Lewis, smashed a 60-run knock versus Pakistan in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series being held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. WI lost Brandon King early on (4/1). A 77-run partnership was stitched next between Lewis and Keacy Carty. 24 runs later, WI lost Lewis, who was dismissed by Saim Ayub. Here's more.
Knock
Lewis plays his part for WI
WI suffered an early dismissal before Lewis and Carty steadied the ship for WI with. They ended the 1st powerplay with the score reading 59/1. In the 15th over, WI lost Carty (30). In the 17th over, Lewis broke loose, completing his fifty with a six before smashing another 4. In the 19th over, Ayub dismissed Lewis, who wanted to play a big shot.
Stats
Maiden fifty for Lewis against Pakistan in ODIs
Lewis' 60 came off 62 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Playing his 68th match (65 innings), Lewis has raced to 2,235 runs at 37.25. This was his 12th fifty in ODIs. He also owns 5 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches against Pakistan, Lewis has scored 158 runs at 31.60. This was his maiden fifty against Pakistan.