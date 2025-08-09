Markram is set to lead South Africa (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Australia vs South Africa: Decoding their head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia and South Africa gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting August 10. The first two matches will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The third and final T20I will take place at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Australia are on a high after drubbing West Indies 5-0 recently. South Africa lost in the T20I Tri-series final against New Zealand. Here's more.