Australia vs South Africa: Decoding their head-to-head record in T20Is
What's the story
Australia and South Africa gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting August 10. The first two matches will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The third and final T20I will take place at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Australia are on a high after drubbing West Indies 5-0 recently. South Africa lost in the T20I Tri-series final against New Zealand. Here's more.
H2H
By the numbers: Breaking down the H2H record
Australia have dominated South Africa in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Aussies own a 17-8 win-loss record from 25 matches to date. On Aussie soil, South Africa have beaten the hosts twice from 7 meetings, suffering 5 defeats. Overall in Australia, the Proteas have featured in 12 T20I matches. They have won 4 games in addition to losing 7 (NR: 1).
Squads
Here are the two squads
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. SA: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.