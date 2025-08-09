Zakary Foulkes floors Zimbabwe with maiden Test fifer: Key stats
What's the story
Zakary Foulkes finished off Zimbabwe's outing in the 3rd innings in style. The 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo, saw the hosts perish for 117 in the 3rd innings on Day 3 as the visitors claimed a win by an innings and 359 runs. Foulkes claimed 5/37 from 9 overs to pick his maiden Test fifer. Notably, this was his debut.
Information
9 wickets in the match for the pacer
Foulkes shone in the 1st innings as well, picking four wickets for 38 runs from 16 overs. He ended the match with figures of 9/75. He bowled a total of 25 overs in the match and clocked 7 maiden overs.
Do you know?
2nd-best match figures by a NZ bowler vs Zimbabwe
Foulkes broke Matt Henry's record for the 2nd-best match figures by a New Zealand bowler against Zimbabwe in Tests. Foulkes' 9/75 is only behind Shane Bond's 10/99 recorded in 2005. Henry picked 9/90 in the 1st Test of the 2025 series.
Record
3rd fifer for Foulkes in FC cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 20th First-Class match, Foulkes has raced to 66 wickets at 25-plus. After recording his 3rd four-fer in FC cricket in the 1st innings, Foulkes also claimed his 3rd fifer in the format in the 3rd innings of the match.