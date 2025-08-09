Foulkes claimed nine wickets in the contest (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Zakary Foulkes floors Zimbabwe with maiden Test fifer: Key stats

Zakary Foulkes finished off Zimbabwe's outing in the 3rd innings in style. The 2nd Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo, saw the hosts perish for 117 in the 3rd innings on Day 3 as the visitors claimed a win by an innings and 359 runs. Foulkes claimed 5/37 from 9 overs to pick his maiden Test fifer. Notably, this was his debut.