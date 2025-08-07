New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes records four-fer on Test debut
New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes impressed on his Test debut. The bowler bagged four wickets for 38 runs from 16 overs on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Foulkes and Matt Henry (5/40) ran through the Zimbabwe line-up as the hosts folded for 125 runs in 48.5 overs. Foulkes bowled well to impress one and all. Here's more.
Henry's two-wicket burst upfront reduced Zimbabwe to 30/2 in the 15th over. Foulkes then got into the act and removed Sean Williams with Zimbabwe placed at 43/3. Foulkes then broke a 24-run stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Craig Ervine. In the 35th over, he accounted in two wickets by removing Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu with Zimbabwe struggling on 83/7.
Foulkes bowled six maidens in his 16-over spell. Playing his 20th First-Class match, Foulkes has raced to 61 wickets at 26-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 3rd four-fer in FC cricket (5w: 2).