New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes records four-fer on Test debut

Wickets

Foulkes delivers the goods

Henry's two-wicket burst upfront reduced Zimbabwe to 30/2 in the 15th over. Foulkes then got into the act and removed Sean Williams with Zimbabwe placed at 43/3. Foulkes then broke a 24-run stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Craig Ervine. In the 35th over, he accounted in two wickets by removing Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu with Zimbabwe struggling on 83/7.