Matt Henry claims his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1 of the 2nd Test match against Zimbabwe being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Henry rattled the hosts with figures worth 5/40 from 15 overs. Zimbabwe perished for 125 runs in 48.5 overs. Henry was well supported by Zakary Foulkes, who picked a four-fer. Here's more.

Bowling A five-star performance from Henry Henry removed opened Brian Bennett (0) to reduced Zimbabwe to 1/1. In the 15th over, he dismissed Nick Welch (11) with Zimbabwe reeling at 30/2. Foulkes then got into the act and picked two scalps before Henry removed the returning Brendan Taylor (44). Tail enders Vincent Masekesa and Blessing Muzarabani were Henry's final two victims. Henry bowled three maidens in his spell (ER: 2.70).

Stats 14 wickets for Henry in the ongoing series Henry has recorded his 6th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He now owns 134 wickets from 32 matches at 27.69. In the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, Henry has raced to 14 wickets from three innings at 9.28. This was his 2nd five-wicket haul of the series. Notably, he picked match figures of 9/90 in the 1st Test.

Do you know? 516 wickets in First-Class cricket With this spell of 5/40, Henry owns 516 wickets in First-Class cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo. He claimed his 27th five-wicket haul in FC cricket. Notably, he owns 38 four-fers as well.