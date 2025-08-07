By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz's stellar record at US Open

The top singles men are set to brace the 2025 US Open , starting August 24. Among them is Carlos Alcaraz , the five-time major champion. The Spaniard has been a force to reckon with, having won the 2025 French Open. Alcaraz's rivalries with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are once again expected to headline the year's final Grand Slam. Here's his US Open record.

2021 Quarter-final in maiden shot Alcaraz made his Grand Slam main draw debut in 2021. After suffering early exits at the first three majors, he reached the US Open quarterfinal. However, he retired through injury midway through the match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The latter was leading 6-3, 3-1. Nevertheless, Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the US Open quarterfinal in the Open Era.

Information Alcaraz attained this feat Notably, Alcaraz beat third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. He became the youngest youngest man to beat a top three player (singles) at the US Open.

Title Maiden Grand Slam title The following US Open edition (2022) marked Alcaraz's maiden Grand Slam title. In his maiden Grand Slam final, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in four sets. Notably, Alcaraz won his Round of 16, quarter-final, and semi-final matches in five sets. At 19, he became the youngest world number one in ATP history. He broke the long-standing record of Lleyton Hewitt.

Information Alcaraz joined these legends By winning the 2022 US Open, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam champion (men's singles) since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open. He also became the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990.