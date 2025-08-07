Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea this summer, hints Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hinted that striker Nicolas Jackson could leave the club during the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old forward is said to be on Newcastle's radar after Manchester United disrupted their bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. If a deal goes through, Chelsea would want at least double the £32 million they paid Villarreal for Jackson in 2023. Here's more.

Manager's statement 'Anything can happen' - Maresca on Jackson's potential exit When asked about the possibility of Jackson leaving Chelsea this summer, Maresca told BBC Sport, "When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico's situation." He further added that two new strikers had joined the club recently - Joao Pedro and Liam Delap. Maresca emphasized that they would have to see what happens in this evolving situation.

Player's stats Jackson's impressive record for Chelsea Jackson's Club World Cup campaign was marred by his red card in a group match against Flamengo. However, Chelsea are valuing him at over £65 million based on the Senegal international's impressive record of 10 goals and five assists in 30 Premier League games last season. In all competitions, he managed 13 goals from 37 matches. The player had a solid debut season at Stamford Bridge where he scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 35 Premier League games. Overall, he managed 17 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Contract details Jackson signed a 9-year contract with Chelsea last year Jackson signed a nine-year contract with Chelsea until 2033 in September 2024. This long-term commitment highlights the club's faith in his potential and future contributions to the team. However, given the current transfer speculation, it remains to be seen how this will affect any potential moves away from Stamford Bridge during this summer transfer window. With Pedro and Delap likely to get more game time, Jackson is set to go below in the order. A move elsewhere is likely.