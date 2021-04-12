On Saturday, Eurogamer spotted a job advertisement for Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment, on the internet. The listing mentions that the candidate will have to "build a team" to "focus on successfully adapting PlayStation's most popular franchises for mobile". Going by the advertisement, it looks like Sony is planning to build a team to bring the popular PlayStation games on cellphones.

The wait However, it won't happen anytime soon

While this comes as great news for mobile gamers, one shouldn't expect Sony to drop popular PlayStation titles on mobile phones anytime soon as the job listing says a roadmap will need to be developed for a three to five-year time frame. The challenge for Sony would be to port PlayStation games on mobile phones without losing what makes them special on the console.

Evolving Mobile gaming has grown big in the recent years

Understandably, the mobile gaming business has grown big over the past couple of years and it is expanding at lightning speed. Mobile games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokemon Go, and Candy Crush have been earning millions of dollars. When you look at this kind of money, it is no wonder Sony is planning to jump the mobile gaming bandwagon.

Attempts Sony has been unsuccessful at mobile gaming so far

To recall, Sony has tried its hand at mobile gaming long before the market was evolved by launching the Xperia Play in 2011, which came with 60 games. Unfortunately, the Xperia Play was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Sony already has a label for publishing apps/games on mobiles called PlayStation Mobile Inc. However, it has not released any ground-breaking games for mobiles so far.

Popular titles Sony could launch these PlayStation games on mobile phones

Currently, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, God of War, Bloodborne, and Ratchet & Clank are a few popular game franchise from Sony for the PlayStation series. Considering that the job advertisement mentions bringing popular PlayStation titles to mobile platforms, it is possible that Sony will launch mobile versions of the games mentioned above.

