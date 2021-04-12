South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy F62 handset, which was launched in India this February, has received its first-ever discount of Rs. 2,000 for the offline markets, as per 91Mobiles. Accordingly, the handset now starts at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 23,999) for its base model. The offer is valid till April 19. Here are more details.

Design and display It is offered in three color options

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue color variants.

Information The phone features a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy F62 houses a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by an Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing and availability