Discount worth Rs. 2,000 on Samsung Galaxy F62 in IndiaLast updated on Apr 12, 2021, 05:20 pm
South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy F62 handset, which was launched in India this February, has received its first-ever discount of Rs. 2,000 for the offline markets, as per 91Mobiles.
Accordingly, the handset now starts at Rs. 21,999 (MRP: Rs. 23,999) for its base model. The offer is valid till April 19.
Here are more details.
Design and display
It is offered in three color options
Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is available in Laser Green, Laser Gray, and Laser Blue color variants.
Information
The phone features a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy F62 houses a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery
The Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by an Exynos 9825 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pocket-pinch
Samsung Galaxy F62: Pricing and availability
Following the discount, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant in the offline markets.
You can also buy the handset via Flipkart, starting at Rs. 23,999 (6GB RAM) and avail up to Rs. 2,500 instant cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit Card, and EMI transactions.