Google is shutting down its Shopping app for Android and iOS, a company spokesperson confirmed to 9to5Google. Separately, after updating the app to version 59 that started rolling out on Friday, XDA-Developers found that its code has references to "sunset". The updated app now shows a "Something is wrong" message and directs users to the web interface of the Shopping feature from Google.

Final moments The app will continue to work till June

Although the company seems to have made the app non-functional with the latest update, the spokesperson says that the shopping client will continue to work through June. The source must have meant to say that the app would continue to work till June for those users who haven't updated it to the latest version. Google hasn't revealed the reason for shutting down the app.

Back to square one People can still make purchases from the web interface

According to the company, people can still make purchases from the Shopping tab on Google's web interface and the Google app on Android and iOS smartphones. The source adds that the brand will keep introducing new features to the Shopping tab to make it easier for people to discover and shop for products they love.

Tailor-made The app offers easier navigation compared to the web interface

Google's Shopping app was introduced in October 2019 for Android and iOS. It offers the same functionality as the Shopping tab on Google's homepage but with a design that is more suited for mobile phones. For example, the app has a bottom-mounted navigation bar, which is much easier to reach compared to the top-mounted navigation drawer in the web interface.

Convenience Google Shopping offers users multiple stores