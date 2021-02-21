Google unveiled the first Developer Preview build of Android 12 on February 18. As speculated, one of the highlights of the new OS is its one-handed mode. The feature shrinks the active screen area by bringing the top edge within reach. This makes it easier to interact with content on the screen using just one hand.

Like iOS Android's one-handed mode resembles iOS; here's how to use it

The Android 12 feature is similar to iOS's Reachability mode. It can be invoked with a simple swipe-down action on the gesture navigation bar. One-handed mode automatically exits if no touch input is received for eight seconds. Alternatively, one can manually exit the mode by tapping the upper half of the screen or swiping up on the gesture bar.

Thumb gymnastics Feature brings top edge of the screen within reach

While in one-handed mode, the upper region of the screen is grayed out and content is moved down to be within your thumb's reach. The phone can be used like usual in the shrunken state. Although Android 12 supports one-handed operation now, it will only benefit Pixel users later this year. Other manufacturers already have a similar feature running on older Android versions.

Handy feature Feature will be a blessing for buyers of tall phones

One-handed mode did not publicly launch with Android 12, but Dylan Roussel at 9to5Google was able to enable the feature and show how it works. The feature will come in handy for buyers of the taller phones in the market such as the Sony Xperia 10 III, OnePlus 8, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Not exactly new Android 12's implementation differs from that of previous third-party skins

In the past, the one-handed mode has been seen on third-party Android skins such as Xiaomi's MIUI and Samsung's OneUI. Both these implementations of one-handed mode shrink the screen in equal proportion along both edges. Google's keyboard app called Gboard also features a one-handed mode that brings the left or right edge of the keyboard closer to the opposite screen edge.

Not guaranteed Feature might not be in final release, but appears production-ready