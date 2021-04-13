Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 12:10 am

South Korean tech giant Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone on August 19. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Voice) has shared the handset's renders. As per the pictures, it will be slightly larger than the vanilla model and shall have a camera bump whose colors will match the rear panel. Here are more details.

Design and display The phone may flaunt an AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a metal frame, a "frosted Glasstic" (glass-like finish) rear panel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset may bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is tipped to be offered in White, Green, Violet, and Gray/Silver color options.

Information It should have a 32MP selfie camera

The S21 FE should have three rear cameras whose details are unknown. For reference, the standard S21 includes a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. A previous leak claimed that the handset will come with a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It may boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be fueled by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,000mAh or bigger battery with fast-charging support. The device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability