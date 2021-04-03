Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE model on August 19. In the latest development, TechnikNews has revealed that the handset will come with a 32MP front camera and will be offered in as many as five color variants. The Galaxy S21 FE is also said to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Here are more details.

Design and display The phone will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be offered in White, Gray, Light Green, Purple, and Pink color options.

Information A 64MP telephoto lens is expected

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will support 5G network

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and may pack a 4,000mAh or bigger battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability