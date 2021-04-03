-
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to pack a 5,500mAh batteryLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 06:33 pm
-
Lenovo will launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, in China on April 8.
In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the flagship handset will come with a 5,500mAh battery and 90W fast-charging support.
Previous teasers have already revealed that the Legion 2 Pro will sport a dual-turbo cooling system, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 144Hz display.
-
-
Design and display
The phone will flaunt an E4 AMOLED display
-
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature a notch-less, rectangular screen with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup.
The smartphone will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
-
Information
It will pack a 64MP main camera
-
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it is expected to sport a side-mounted 20MP (f/2.2) pop-up camera.
-
Internals
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
-
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.
-
Information
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be announced at the April 8 launch event. However, going by the rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.