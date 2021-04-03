Lenovo will launch its latest gaming smartphone, the Legion 2 Pro, in China on April 8. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the flagship handset will come with a 5,500mAh battery and 90W fast-charging support. Previous teasers have already revealed that the Legion 2 Pro will sport a dual-turbo cooling system, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 144Hz display.

Design and display The phone will flaunt an E4 AMOLED display

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will feature a notch-less, rectangular screen with slim bezels and a side-mounted pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it will house a dual camera setup. The smartphone will bear a 6.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information It will pack a 64MP main camera

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will offer a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it is expected to sport a side-mounted 20MP (f/2.2) pop-up camera.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Legion OS and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion 2 Pro: Pricing and availability