Nottingham Forest agree £30m deal for Manchester City's James McAtee
What's the story
Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of James McAtee. The deal, which could be worth up to £30 million, includes sell-on and buy-back clauses, as per Sky Sports News. McAtee, 22, is a product of City's youth academy and has made 34 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals. He also had two loan spells at Sheffield United before his transfer to Nottingham Forest.
Transfer activity
Forest's summer transfer window so far
Nottingham Forest have already spent £44 million this summer on winger Dan Ndoye and striker Igor Jesus. The club also extended Morgan Gibbs-White's contract after selling forward Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for £55 million. As they prepare for the Europe this season, Forest are targeting more signings including Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz, and Arnaud Kalimuendo.
Transfer targets
Forest close to agreeing Hutchinson deal
Nottingham Forest are also close to agreeing a £37.5 million deal with Ipswich for winger Hutchinson. The club's initial bid of £35 million was rejected but they remain optimistic about the transfer. Meanwhile, Forest have also approached Juventus over a potential deal for midfielder Luiz, who has struggled to settle in Turin since joining from Aston Villa last summer.
Player negotiations
Forest in talks with Rennes over Kalimuend deal
Nottingham Forest are also in talks with Rennes over a deal for striker Kalimuendo. The 23-year-old former PSG youth player has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs. Further, Forest are progressing with Callum Hudson-Odoi over a new contract as he enters the final year of his current one. Hudson-Odoi was instrumental for Forest last season, scoring five goals and assisting two others in 37 appearances.