Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 update for Redmi 10X 5G

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:45 am

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Redmi 10X 5G handset in its home country.

The firmware sports version ID V12.0.1.0.RJHCNXM and bumps the Android security patch to April 2021.

As for the highlights, the device has an AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 820 chipset, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Here are more details.

Design and Display

The handset sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen

Redmi 10X 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup.

The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

It is available in Blue, Gold, and Pink/Blue shades.

Information

It has a 16MP selfie camera

The Redmi 10X 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper is available.

Internals

It is fueled by a Dimensity 820 processor

The Redmi 10X 5G draws power from an octa-core Dimensity 820 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device now runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

It offers support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, headphone jack, 5G network, and a USB Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10X 5G: Pricing

In China, the Redmi 10X 5G carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and goes up to CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 27,400). However, the handset is not available in India.