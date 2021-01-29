Last updated on Jan 29, 2021, 12:50 am

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12 update for the Redmi 8 and 8A models in India. The firmware is based on Android 10 but brings several customizations of MIUI 12, including some UI changes, new animation effects, dark mode optimization, and improved control center layout. The update also introduces the latest January 2021 Android security patch. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware carries version number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM for the Redmi 8 while the Redmi 8A is receiving build number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via the OTA method. To check the update manually, you can go to Settings>System updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the Redmi 8 and 8A

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Redmi 8 and 8A feature a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and a plastic body. The former offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Both the handsets come with a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 8 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 8A model sports a single 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera. On the front, both the handsets feature an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood