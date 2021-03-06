Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy M51 model. As per the changelog, the software brings a refreshed user interface, new animations and features, as well as all the goodies of Android 11, including chat bubbles, enhanced privacy, and conversation notifications. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy M51 carries version number M515FXXU2CUB7. It is currently being rolled out in Russia and is expected to reach other markets soon. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51 boasts of a Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M51 sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Celestial Black and Electric Blue color options.

Information The handset has a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset