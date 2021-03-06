OPPO is all set to launch its flagship Find X3 Pro model on March 11. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the handset will feature an LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of 5-120Hz. LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays are more power-efficient than LTPS (low-temperature polycrystalline silicon) panels and can offer dynamic refresh rate without additional hardware.

Design and display Find X3 Pro will have a QHD+ AMOLED display

OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, slim bezels, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with 10-bit color support and an adaptive refresh rate of 5-120Hz.

Information The handset will pack a 32MP selfie camera

Find X3 Pro will offer a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) periscope telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/3.0) macro shooter with 60x zoom. Up front, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find X3 Pro will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability