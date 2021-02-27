The Nubia Red Magic 6 will be launched in China on March 4. Now, the company has shared an image of the handset's rear. As per the picture, it will have a triple camera setup, 'Red Magic' lettering, and its logo in a vertically-positioned black strip. The Purple-Blue back panel will also sport a 'Tencent Games' logo on the side. Here are more details.

Design and display The device will have a conventional screen with bezels

Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels at the top and bottom and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The device will feature a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 400Hz touch sampling rate. Shoulder trigger buttons for enhanced gaming will be offered.

Information The handset will offer a 64MP main camera

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it may sport an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It will run on a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Nubia Red Magic 6 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and should pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability