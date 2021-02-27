-
This is how Nubia Red Magic 6 will look likeLast updated on Feb 27, 2021, 11:12 pm
-
The Nubia Red Magic 6 will be launched in China on March 4. Now, the company has shared an image of the handset's rear.
As per the picture, it will have a triple camera setup, 'Red Magic' lettering, and its logo in a vertically-positioned black strip. The Purple-Blue back panel will also sport a 'Tencent Games' logo on the side.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
The device will have a conventional screen with bezels
-
Nubia Red Magic 6 will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels at the top and bottom and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-aligned triple camera unit.
The device will feature a 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and 400Hz touch sampling rate.
Shoulder trigger buttons for enhanced gaming will be offered.
-
Information
The handset will offer a 64MP main camera
-
The Nubia Red Magic 6 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it may sport an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
-
Internals
It will run on a Snapdragon 888 chipset
-
The Nubia Red Magic 6 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11 and should pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.
The device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Nubia Red Magic 6: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing details of the Nubia Red Magic 6 will be announced at the launch event on March 4. However, a look at the specifications suggests that the smartphone should cost around Rs. 43,000.