OPPO is planning to announce its Find X3 series of smartphones sometime in March. In the latest development, the X3 Pro variant has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the handset will come with a flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset (codenamed 'lahaina'), 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While calculating multi-core scores, the platform runs several streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to evaluate single-core results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did OPPO Find X3 Pro score on Geekbench?

OPPO Find X3 Pro's Geekbench listing was uploaded on February 19. In terms of performance, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 952 and a multi-core score of 3,154.

Design and display Find X3 Pro expected to sport a 120Hz, QHD+ screen

OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a ceramic/glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68-rated build quality. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information The main camera will be a 50MP Sony sensor

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a Sony-made 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP telephoto camera, and a 3MP macro sensor. Up front, it is likely to pack a 32MP camera.

Twitter Post Macro camera will have 25x zoom support

The microscope camera of OPPO Find X3 Pro will bring a new round of popularity. People are beginning to photograph microscopic objects. What do you want to photograph with it most? pic.twitter.com/yP6dJJtohu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 19, 2021

Internals The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Find X3 Pro: Pricing and availability