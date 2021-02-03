OPPO is gearing to launch its latest high-end smartphone, the Find X3 Pro, sometime in March. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has revealed the camera details of the upcoming flagship handset. As per Blass, the Find X3 Pro will have a quad rear camera module, comprising two 50MP sensors, a dedicated "microscope" camera, and a 2x telephoto lens. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to sport a punch-hole display with curved edges, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a glass or ceramic body. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 3MP macro shooter with support for 25x zoom. On the front, a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 30W wireless charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability