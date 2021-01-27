As part of its Mi 10 series of smartphones, Xiaomi is planning to launch a new flagship variant, according to a tip-off on Weibo (via GizmoChina). The unknown model will come with the recently-announced Snapdragon 870 chipset. The mobile platform is a 64-bit octa-core chipset with Kryo 585 cores and has a clock speed of 3.2GHz - currently the highest for any mobile processor.

Design and display Xiaomi Mi 10 (new variant): At a glance

The upcoming Xiaomi handset is said to be similar to the Mi 10 model. It will feature a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may house a quad camera setup. It is likely to have a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The new Mi 10 variant is rumored to retain Mi 10's camera hardware. Hence, it may offer a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it may sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Xiaomi Mi 10's new variant will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Presently, other specifications are unknown but much like the Mi 10 flagship, it may pack a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset is expected to offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and 5G network.

Information Pricing and availability