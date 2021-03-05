Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy Tab S6 in Germany. The firmware brings along the goodies of Android 11 and One UI 3.1, including Private Share and Eye Comfort Shield features as well as some improvements to the Camera, Calendar, and Reminder apps. It also upgrades the Android security patch level to March 2021.

Details about the update

The firmware carries version number T865XXU4CUB7 and has a download size of around 2.27GB. It is currently being released for Tab S6's LTE variant. However, the update is expected to be extended to other regions as well as to the Wi-Fi-only model in the coming days.

Design and display Tab S6 has a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features an aluminium body with a conventional rectangular screen and proportionate bezels. On the rear, it has a dual-camera unit and a magnetic charging slot for the S Pen. The tablet bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information It packs a 13MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a 7,040mAh battery