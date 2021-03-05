Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 12:20 am

Samsung has started releasing the One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy Note10 Lite model. As per the changelog, the firmware brings features like Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, the ability to remove location data from photos, Google Home smart devices control, and improvements to the Calendar and Reminders apps. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite carries version number N770FXXU7EUB3 and is currently being rolled out in France. To manually check for the software, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite features a Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite sports a center-aligned punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is equipped with an S Pen and is offered in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red color options.

Information The handset sports a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. Up front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals It is fueled by an Exynos 9810 processor