Last updated on Mar 05, 2021, 12:05 am

With more and more leaks coming in, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A72 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the 4G variant of the phone has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, 6GB RAM, and Android 11 support.

Design and display It will boast of a Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad-camera array. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2009 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be offered in Black, Blue, White, and Violet color options.

Information There will be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will likely sport a quad-camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The phone will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

