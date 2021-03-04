Nothing drives innovation more than your consumer base waking up and saying no to the abuse. At least, that seems to be why Facebook has been adding new and shiny features at an impressive rate. The latest feature of adding voice and video calling to WhatsApp's desktop app is yet another desperate move by Facebook to stop users from leaving the messaging app for competitors.

Anti-competitive UK has had enough of Apple's monopolistic practices

Epic Games isn't the only one crying hoarse about Apple's steep 30% App Store revenue cut. Turns out, iOS app developers in the UK have been complaining about it as well and the UK's competition regulatory authority is doing something about it. UK's Competition and Markets Authority has said that it will be investigating Apple over its anti-competitive App Store practices.

DLSS wizardry The next Nintendo Switch will be 4K capable

Speaking of exorbitantly priced hardware, the next Nintendo Switch is rumored to go into production by June with a holiday 2021 launch. It won't be stuck at 720p, but make the switch to 4K resolution when docked. This also means that the handheld console will be sticking to its NVIDIA hardware because it will need DLSS to pull off 4K gaming.

Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly Elon Musk isn't tired of blowing up spaceships yet

Elon Musk called the Starship SN10 rocket's take-off and landing a success, but then it also blew up to smithereens a short while later. It makes one wonder if the recurring Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly of Starship prototypes is intentional. But either way, how the rocket recovered after losing two out of three engines during the critical touchdown phase speaks volumes of SpaceX's engineering chops.

Engineering addiction Netflix wants to be the TikTok of streaming content