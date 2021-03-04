Noticing its audience's decreasing attention span and the success of short-video platforms like TikTok, Netflix has now created a similar feature. Netflix's Fast Laughs features short clips of stand-up comedy performances. People can save titles to watch later if they like its clip. The feature intends to increase the time people spend on Netflix. It is currently available only on iOS devices in select regions.

Funny bone Fast Laughs will play comedy clips consecutively from Netflix's library

Fast Laughs will play short videos in immediate succession just like Instagram Reels or TikTok. Netflix also gives you the option to like clips and share them with your social networks on major platforms. The clips are extracted from Netflix's enormous content library of films, series, and stand-up comedy specials. Netflix has made heavy investments in stand-up comedy content recently.

Convincing viewers Feature will highlight content which gets sidelined on the platform

Netflix struck multipicture deals with comedians including Kevin Hart and Adam Sandler. However, with new content coming to the platform every day, exclusive comedy content can get lost in the crowd. Fast Laughs intends to highlight such content, besides trying to retain viewers on the platform. The idea is that short clips could convince viewers to watch the complete series or movies.

How-to guide Viewers can directly jump from a clip to full-length content

To access Fast Laughs, viewers can use the bottom navigation menu to open the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will automatically start playing. Each clip also has a play button so viewers can immediately start watching the full-length content. Netflix confirmed that Fast Laughs will use the platform's complete catalog and not just content branded as Netflix Originals.

Pick and choose Feature is one of Netflix's attempts to keep users hooked