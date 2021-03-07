Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 12:04 am

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy S10 Lite model in Spain. The update brings features like Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, Google Home smart devices control, improvements to the Calendar and Reminders apps, and the ability to remove location data from photos. It also upgrades the Android security patch level to March 2021.

Everything to know about the update

The One UI 3.1 update for S10 Lite carries version number G770FXXU4EUBA and is currently seeding in Spain via over-the-air method. Users can manually check for the firmware by going to Settings >Software Update.

Design and display Galaxy S10 Lite has a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a metal-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

Information There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It supports 45W fast-charging