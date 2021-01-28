-
Mi 11 Pro's leaked poster reveals key design featuresLast updated on Jan 28, 2021, 12:31 pm
Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro handset in February. In the latest development, an alleged poster of the phone is doing the rounds on Weibo, revealing its design and camera details.
As per the poster, the Mi 11 Pro will feature 10x optical zoom and a magnification of up to 120x (digital).
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Mi 11 Pro: At a glance
The Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit.
The handset is tipped to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Mi 11 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and two other unknown cameras. Up front, it will be equipped with a 32MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Mi 11 Pro will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much will it cost?
Currently, there is no official information regarding the launch and pricing of the Mi 11 Pro. However, looking at the specifications and features, it is expected to bear a price-tag of around Rs. 55,000.