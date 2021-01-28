Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 Pro handset in February. In the latest development, an alleged poster of the phone is doing the rounds on Weibo, revealing its design and camera details. As per the poster, the Mi 11 Pro will feature 10x optical zoom and a magnification of up to 120x (digital). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Pro: At a glance

The Mi 11 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with curved screen edges and slim bezels. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and two other unknown cameras. Up front, it will be equipped with a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Pro will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

