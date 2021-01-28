Last updated on Jan 28, 2021, 12:20 am

ZTE Blade X1 5G has been officially launched in the US. It comes as a rebranded version of the Blade V2020 5G that was announced in China last October with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G processor. The X1 5G, however, is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ZTE Blade X1 5G: At a glance

The ZTE Blade X1 5G features a dual-tone plastic body, a punch-hole cut-out, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is available in a single Midnight Black color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The ZTE Blade X1 5G packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The ZTE Blade X1 5G is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). The handset runs on Android 10-based MiFavor 10.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability