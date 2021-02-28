Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:25 am

LG has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its V60 ThinQ 5G UW handset, locked onto Verizon's network in the US. As per the changelog, it brings some camera improvements, bubble chats, new quick setting icons, Nearby Share, Focus Mode, and Bedtime Mode features, among others. The software also bumps up the Android security patch level to January 2021. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The latest firmware for the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW sports build ID V600VM20a and is being rolled out in a staged manner. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > About phone > System update.

Design and display Recalling the specifications of LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW

As far as the specifications are concerned, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW has a teardrop notched display and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a horizontally-aligned triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. It is offered in Classy Blue and Classy White color options.

Information It sports a 10MP front camera

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide lens, and a 0.3MP (f/1.4) time-of-flight (TOF) 3D sensor. Up front, it offers a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset