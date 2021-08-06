Xiaomi will launch the Mi Pad 5 on August 10

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Mi Pad 5 tablet in China on August 10, alongside the Mi MIX 4 smartphone. The teaser image shared by the tech giant confirms that the upcoming tablet will provide support for a stylus. It is also tipped to have a 120Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet will sport a 10.95-inch display

The Mi Pad 5 will feature a conventional rectangular body with uniform narrow bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication, and stylus support. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped dual camera module. The tablet will reportedly bear a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It is tipped to sport a 20MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. On the front, it might have a 5MP snapper.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack an 8,720mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Mi Pad 5 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on August 10. However, considering the specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 25,000.