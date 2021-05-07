Lenovo's next tablet to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset, OLED screen

Chinese tech giant Lenovo has officially teased its upcoming tablet, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 on Weibo.

As for the key highlights, the new generation tablet will have an iPad Pro-like design with flat edges and slim bezels.

It will feature an OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, quad speakers, and will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

The tablet will sport a 2.5K OLED display

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels, a metal frame, and a dual rear camera module.

It will flaunt a 90Hz OLED display with 2.5K (2560x1600 pixels) resolution, 600-nits of brightness, and an 800,000:1 contrast ratio.

The tablet will also offer support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection.

It will come with 128GB of storage

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is expected to either run on Windows 10 for ARM (modified version) or Android 11-based ZUI 12.5.

It might support 'Lenovo One' feature

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 will offer a USB Type-C port, a micro-SD/SIM card slot, and quad speakers. It may also house an in-screen fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

It is likely to feature Lenovo One feature which allows for a multi-screen collaboration with compatible devices.

For connectivity, the device should support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The official pricing details of the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021 will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, the last-generation Xiaoxin Pad Pro was launched in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 6GB/128GB configuration.