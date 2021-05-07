Samsung rolls out Android 11 update for Galaxy M11

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 12:23 am

Samsung has started releasing the Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 update for its Galaxy M11 smartphone in Vietnam.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings in features like refreshed UI, improved performance, one-time permissions, an enhanced Samsung keyboard, and advanced privacy protection.

It also bumps the Android security patch to April 2021.

Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy M11 carries build number M115FXXU2BUD8 and is currently seeding in Vietnam. To manually check for the firmware, users can go to Settings >System update >Download and Install.

Design and display

Galaxy M11 has an HD+ screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy M11 features a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is offered in Black, Metallic Blue, and Violet color options.

Information

The phone has a 13MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 450 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy M11 draws power from a Snapdragon 450 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.

Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.