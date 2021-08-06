Motorola Edge S Pro, with Snapdragon 870 chipset, goes official

Motorola Edge S Pro launched in China

Motorola has launched a new Edge S Pro model in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 27,500) and will go on sale from August 10 onwards. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge S Pro shares its design with the Edge 20 Pro that had debuted last month. It features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Edge S Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom support. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots MYUI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Motorola Edge S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MYUI 2.0 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge S Pro: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge S Pro starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,800) for the top-end 12GB/256GB variant. The handset is up for pre-orders via Lenovo China's official website.