Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 06:28 pm

Micromax is all set to launch its latest IN-series smartphone, the IN 2b, in India on July 30. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser video, revealing the handset's design and color options. A landing page on the company's website has also made it clear that it will come with a 5,000mAh battery that will offer 160 hours of music playback.

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD display

The Micromax IN 2b will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 270ppi. It will be offered in shades of green, blue, and black.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Micromax IN 2b will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Micromax IN 2b will be powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN 2b: Pricing and availability

Micromax will announce the official pricing details of the IN 2b smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on July 30. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 8,000. The handset will be available via Flipkart.