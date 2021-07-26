Samsung releases July 2021 Android security update for Galaxy A80

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 06:09 pm

Samsung Galaxy A80 receives July 2021 security update

Tech giant Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy A80 smartphone. While the complete changelog is not available as of now, the latest firmware brings the July 2021 Android security patch along with general bug fixes and improvements. It is currently seeding in multiple regions, including Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, and the UK.

Everything to know about the update

The latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy A80 carries version number A805FXXS6DUG3 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A80 features an aluminium-glass body with a notch-less, bezel-less screen. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a rotating mechanism. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. This arrangement rotates to the front to serve as the selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A80 draws power from a Snapdragon 730 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it houses a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and ships with Android 9 OS. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.