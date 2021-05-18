Google teases Wear OS update ahead of I/O 2021

Google has teased an update for its smartwatch operating system

Prior to the Google I/O 2021 conference for developers, Google has confirmed an update for its smartwatch operating system. The tech giant has made a reference to a "brand new Wear version" on its event website, which implies either design or feature updates or both for Wear OS. The company has also teased the long-overdue update on Twitter.

Google's last major update to Wear OS was in 2018

Throughout the last year, Google added new, albeit small features such as support for third-party Tiles, a new keyboard, and improvements to performance on its Wear OS. Other than the addition of Tiles, the last major design change on its operating system was rolled out back in 2018. As it teases the Wear OS update, Google seems to have something up its sleeve.

Twitter Post

Google tweets a teaser for its smartwatch operating system

The time has come for #GoogleIO.



Join us tomorrow for a look at what’s new on Wear OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4 — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021

New tech

Google could be working on a Pixel-branded smartwatch

Another rumor suggests that Google is planning to reveal a Pixel-branded smartwatch at the event. Following the purchase of hybrid watch technology from Fossil in 2019 and the Fitbit acquisition, Google may reportedly incorporate some elements from Fitbit's operating system into Wear OS. To steer future development, Google had also sought feedback on Wear OS from some Android users.

Samsung's Wear OS

Samsung has not revealed new wearable device's launch yet

Separately, a SamMobile report suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will favor Wear OS under Samsung skin, with an entirely new One UI 3.x. Against Samsung's own Tizen OS, Wear OS offers the advantage of superior support for third-party apps within Wear OS PlayStore. Recently, companies like Xiaomi and OPPO have also launched their smartwatches with Wear OS skins.

Google I/O 2021

Starting May 18, event will run through May 20

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google had canceled its developer conference in 2020. Meanwhile, this year's three-day online event is scheduled to begin at 1 PM Eastern Time on May 18. Apart from the Wear OS update, recent developments suggest that the 2021 conference is expected to touch upon Android 12, processors for Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, Google Assistant, amongst other services.