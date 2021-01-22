-
This hand-crafted S21 Ultra costs a whopping Rs. 56 lakh
Luxury smartphone maker Caviar has introduced six custom-made S21 Ultra models, called the Golden Line, White Alligator, Carbon, Black Alligator, Ox, and Golden 21.
The collection starts at $5,980 (roughly Rs. 4,36,000) and goes up to $77,230 (approximately Rs. 56,33,000) for the Golden 21 variant, which features laser engraved number '21' on a pure gold back panel.
Here are more details.
Exclusive stuff
The Golden 21 is limited to just one piece worldwide
The Caviar S21 Ultra Golden 21 model is limited to just one piece worldwide. The Ox variant, which features a bas-relief of a bull's head with a gold ring and two diamonds, is offered in a limited quantity of 21 units.
The Golden Line, White Alligator, Carbon, and Black Alligator models are limited to 99 units each.
Pocket-pinch
How much do these models cost?
Caviar's S21 Ultra collection is listed on the company's official site. The White Alligator and Carbon models cost $5,980 (Rs. 4,36,000) and $6,060 (Rs. 4,42,000), respectively.
The Golden Line and Black Alligator models are priced at $6,140 (Rs. 4,48,000) and $6,220 (Rs. 4,54,000), respectively.
Finally, the Ox model costs $20,140 (Rs. 14,69,000) while the Golden 21 is selling at $77,230 (Rs. 56,33,000).
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and offers S Pen support. On the rear, it houses a quad camera arrangement.
The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera module including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor along with a laser autofocus unit. Up front, there is a 40MP (f/2.2) camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra draws power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support.
The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.