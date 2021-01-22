Luxury smartphone maker Caviar has introduced six custom-made S21 Ultra models, called the Golden Line, White Alligator, Carbon, Black Alligator, Ox, and Golden 21. The collection starts at $5,980 (roughly Rs. 4,36,000) and goes up to $77,230 (approximately Rs. 56,33,000) for the Golden 21 variant, which features laser engraved number '21' on a pure gold back panel. Here are more details.

Exclusive stuff The Golden 21 is limited to just one piece worldwide

The Caviar S21 Ultra Golden 21 model is limited to just one piece worldwide. The Ox variant, which features a bas-relief of a bull's head with a gold ring and two diamonds, is offered in a limited quantity of 21 units. The Golden Line, White Alligator, Carbon, and Black Alligator models are limited to 99 units each.

Pocket-pinch How much do these models cost?

Caviar's S21 Ultra collection is listed on the company's official site. The White Alligator and Carbon models cost $5,980 (Rs. 4,36,000) and $6,060 (Rs. 4,42,000), respectively. The Golden Line and Black Alligator models are priced at $6,140 (Rs. 4,48,000) and $6,220 (Rs. 4,54,000), respectively. Finally, the Ox model costs $20,140 (Rs. 14,69,000) while the Golden 21 is selling at $77,230 (Rs. 56,33,000).

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a punch-hole cut-out, ultra-slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and offers S Pen support. On the rear, it houses a quad camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera module including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor along with a laser autofocus unit. Up front, there is a 40MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood