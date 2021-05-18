Ahead of launch, iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition's key specifications officially revealed

iQOO is gearing up to introduce a new version of its Neo5 model, called the Vitality Edition in China on May 24. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has created a microsite, revealing the design and key specifications of the handset. It will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, triple rear cameras, and UFS 3.1 storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ OLED display

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be offered in White and Black color options.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,430mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be announced at the May 24 launch event in China. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.