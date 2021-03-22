OnePlus will launch its first-ever smartwatch, alongside the flagship 9 series of smartphones, on March 23. In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared 'official renders' of the wearable, revealing the Black and Silver color options. He has also claimed that the wearable will be priced at around €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) in the European markets. Here's our roundup.

Design The smartwatch will offer a metallic body

The OnePlus Watch will feature a metallic body, a 46mm circular dial with two buttons on the right side, and swappable straps. The underside of the device will house all the gadgetry necessary for monitoring vitals like heart rate and SpO2 levels. It will also boast of an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information It will support Warp Charge technology

The OnePlus Watch will be powered by a Snapdragon 4100 chipset and run on an RTOS-based custom operating system. It will come loaded with 4GB of internal storage and support Warp Charge technology. The smartwatch will be offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

Twitter Post OnePlus Watch will come with over 110 workout modes

Features The wearable will support automatic workout detection

The OnePlus Watch will offer features like sleep and stress tracking, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, as well as automatic workout detection. It will also allow you to make and receive phone calls, control music, and reply to notifications. As per the reports, the wearable will also serve as a remote control for OnePlus TVs.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus Watch: Pricing and availability