After firing at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe, police visit comedian

A team from the Mumbai Police visited comedian Kapil Sharma 's residence in Oshiwara, Maharashtra, on Friday. This visit came one day after shots were fired at his newly opened cafe, Kap's Cafe , in Canada. The purpose of the visit was to confirm Sharma's address, reported PTI. However, no statement from Sharma was recorded during this visit, and security around his building wasn't increased either.

Incident details Cafe targeted in Canada The cafe, located on the border of Surrey and Delta in British Columbia, Canada, was targeted in the early morning on Thursday. The Surrey Police Service (SPS) responded to a call about shots fired at around 1:50am local time. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident. The cafe had opened its doors on July 4.

Attack claimed Attack claimed by Babbar Khalsa International The attack on Sharma's cafe was claimed by the banned terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Harjit Singh Laddi, a member of BKI, said that a participant at one of Sharma's shows had made "humorous" remarks about the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs, which hurt their sentiments. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of Sharma and his businesses.