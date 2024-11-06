Summarize Simplifying... In short Narayana and Sudha Murthy's playful exchange on Kapil Sharma's show, where they reminisced about their first meeting and 47-year marriage, had everyone in stitches.

The episode also featured Zomato founder and his model wife, Grecia, who shared a humorous anecdote about delivering orders themselves.

Watch Narayana-Sudha Murthy on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Narayana-Sudha Murthy's flirtatious banter on Kapil's show is a must-watch

What's the story Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murthy are all set to grace the popular Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, this Saturday. In a promo clip from the episode, shared by Netflix on Wednesday, the couple shared funny anecdotes from their past and indulged in some light-hearted banter with host Kapil Sharma. They will be accompanied by Deepinder Goyal (CEO of Zomato) and his wife.

Murthy's humorous anecdotes and Sudha's witty comebacks

In the clip, Murthy humorously recalls his first meeting with his wife, only to be playfully snubbed by her. He also fondly recalls when she first visited their home, calling it "a breath of fresh air," to which Sudha wittily responds, "tab jawan the na (he used to be a young man then)." This light-hearted banter between the couple had everyone on set laughing.

Zomato founder and wife Grecia also joined

The episode also had Zomato founder and his wife, Mexican model Grecia (Gia Goyal) Munoz. Goyal narrated a funny story about how customers responded when he and his wife shocked them by delivering orders themselves for a day. "When Gia delivers the order to the customer, they can't help but keep staring. It was fun," he said, making the audience and Sharma laugh.

Murthys discussed their 47-year marriage on the show

Sharma then asked the Murthys if their habits had become similar after 47 years of marriage. Sudha said, "I became a workaholic like him, and a stickler to time." She also humorously added, "I never complain. I cook so badly but he never complains. Look at Murthy saab's weight, thanks to my cooking." Notably, this wasn't Sudha's first appearance on a show with Sharma; she had previously graced The Kapil Sharma Show last year with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon.

