Zomato's Deepinder Goyal is married to Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:05 pm Mar 22, 202412:05 pm

What's the story Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, recently exchanged vows with Grecia Munoz, a former model and current entrepreneur from Mexico. As per multiple media reports, the couple reportedly tied the knot over a month ago. Some reports also claimed their wedding was held two months ago. This marks Goyal's second marriage; he was previously married to Kanchan Joshi, a fellow alumnus from IIT Delhi.

About his wife

Who is Grecia Munoz?

Munoz, originally from Mexico, is a former model who turned into an entrepreneur. Per her Instagram bio, she now resides in India. Reportedly, Munoz was earlier involved in television hosting and is now focused on her startup, which deals with high-end consumer goods. Following their honeymoon, the couple returned to India in February.

Relationship timeline

Things we know about their relationship

Not much is known about how Goyal met the Mexican entrepreneur. However, if reports are to be believed, then Goyal, one of India's leading startup figures, has been dating Munoz for some time. They finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. Meanwhile, Munoz has been sharing glimpses of her new life in India on her social media handles. She recently posted pictures of iconic places in Delhi, including the Red Fort.

About Goyal and his fortune

Meet Goyal, the man behind Zomato

Goyal, aged 41, is the founder and CEO of Zomato, a food delivery service whose headquarters are based out of Gurugram. He launched the company in 2008 under the initial name FoodieBay. Since its inception, Zomato has extended its reach to over 1,000 cities throughout India. After Zomato's successful public listing three years ago, Goyal's estimated net worth reached $650M due to his share in the company.

Controversy

Zomato's 'pure veg' uniforms and the controversy surrounding it

Zomato recently came under fire for launching a pure veg fleet of delivery personnel who were required to wear green uniforms. In response to a significant online backlash, Zomato rolled back its new uniform policy. Goyal recognized that such on-ground differentiation could potentially endanger their delivery partners. He stated, "While we are going to continue to have a fleet for vegetarians, we have decided to remove the on-ground segregation of this fleet using the color green."